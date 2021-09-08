Report: Drug feud suspected in murder of nine men inside home in Chihuahua

Victims are between 20 and 30 years old; bullet casings from AK-47 bullets found on crime scene

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police are investigating the execution-style murder of nine men in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, which local media are attributing to a feud between two drug gangs.

The men were shot to death late Monday inside a home in the Periodistas neighborhood of Cuauhtemoc, El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported. Some of the victims – all between 25 and 30 years old– were shot in the head, others had multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw three pickups arrived at the home moments before shots were heard; spent 7.62-caliber bullet casings from bullets typically used in AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene, El Diario reported.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement the victims were having a barbecue in the patio of the home when they were attacked.

Police sources told El Heraldo de Chihuahua that the victims belonged to a group called Gente Nueva del Tigre, a gang associated with the Sinaloa cartel which is at war with the New Juarez cartel.

No arrests have been made.