McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Schools in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo remained closed for a second day Thursday amid reports of teacher protests in the state of Tamaulipas.

Teachers are protesting for better working conditions, higher wages and the ouster of the secretary of education, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Online reports also say more teacher protests are planned in the Mexican border towns of Reynosa and Matamoros, which also are in Tamaulipas.

The teachers are part of the National Coordinator of Education Workers.

Strikes also are reported in the southwestern state of Michoacan.

Mexican parents from Christian organizations last week took to the streets in the thousands to oppose new textbooks from the Ministry of Public Education they say contain sexual and gender ideology content.

Several online warnings urged travelers to avoid affected areas and avoid protests where groups are congregated.

