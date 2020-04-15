1  of  5
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,108 deaths reported out of 29,918 cases of COVID-19
Boston Statehouse
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Wednesday there are now 29,918 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,108 deaths.

According to the DPH, 132,023 individuals have been tested. There are 5,472 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 29,918. There are also 151 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 1,108.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 530
  • Berkshire 370
  • Bristol 1508
  • Dukes 11
  • Essex 3894
  • Franklin 160
  • Hampden 1885
  • Hampshire 239
  • Middlesex 6681
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 3122
  • Plymouth 2308
  • Suffolk 6279
  • Worcester 2350
  • Unknown 572

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 675
  • 20-29 years of age 3593
  • 30-39 years of age 4448
  • 40-49 years of age 4455
  • 50-59 years of age 5420
  • 60-69 years of age 4244
  • 70-79 years of age 2894
  • ≥ 80 years of age 3973
  • Unknown 216

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

