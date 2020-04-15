Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,108 deaths reported out of 29,918 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Wednesday there are now 29,918 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,108 deaths.
According to the DPH, 132,023 individuals have been tested. There are 5,472 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 29,918. There are also 151 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 1,108.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 530
- Berkshire 370
- Bristol 1508
- Dukes 11
- Essex 3894
- Franklin 160
- Hampden 1885
- Hampshire 239
- Middlesex 6681
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 3122
- Plymouth 2308
- Suffolk 6279
- Worcester 2350
- Unknown 572
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 675
- 20-29 years of age 3593
- 30-39 years of age 4448
- 40-49 years of age 4455
- 50-59 years of age 5420
- 60-69 years of age 4244
- 70-79 years of age 2894
- ≥ 80 years of age 3973
- Unknown 216
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.