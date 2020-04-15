Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,108 deaths reported out of 29,918 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Wednesday there are now 29,918 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,108 deaths.

According to the DPH, 132,023 individuals have been tested. There are 5,472 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 29,918. There are also 151 new deaths reported Wednesday for a total of 1,108.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 530

Berkshire 370

Bristol 1508

Dukes 11

Essex 3894

Franklin 160

Hampden 1885

Hampshire 239

Middlesex 6681

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 3122

Plymouth 2308

Suffolk 6279

Worcester 2350

Unknown 572

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age 675

20-29 years of age 3593

30-39 years of age 4448

40-49 years of age 4455

50-59 years of age 5420

60-69 years of age 4244

70-79 years of age 2894

≥ 80 years of age 3973

Unknown 216