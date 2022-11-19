SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating a grand re-opening event and ribbon cutting at the new location at 876 Summer Avenue. The celebration will feature a Citation from Ayanna Crawford, Chief of Staff to Representative Orlando Ramos, as well as guests, speakers, and elected officials.

Owner Eutrina Holley-Hodges has been in business for more than 25 years, including during strict COVID-19 rules that closed many salons and barbershops. Holley-Hodges said in a press release that the feeling of having all her clients back now in person is a blessing.

Virtue Salon & Spa was able to stay open, however, and now the business has expanded to provide more services and will also host events and community gatherings.