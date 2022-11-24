Laptops are popular items to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t hesitate when you see a great deal.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As Thanksgiving comes to a close many people are finishing up their leftovers and getting ready to shop till they drop on Black Friday.

In past years some western Massachusetts shoppers have traveled down to Connecticut to take advantage of early Black Friday Deals a few hours early on Thanksgiving. But that trend is dying out, with major retailers electing to stay closed through Thanksgiving. Others prefer to shop locally, or from the comfort of their home online. 22News spoke with shoppers ahead of the highly anticipated day of shopping

“I’m here and I’m on vacation I don’t want to talk the time to go to the store and not spend time so I’m just taking the easy way out. I’m doing my Black Friday shopping online,” said Denise Grannum from Florida.



If you’re looking for deals online shopping makes it easy. Retailers such as Amazon will have online deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.