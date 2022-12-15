CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A switch to a four-day workweek is gaining more popularity, but it might not be for everyone.

A recent study, which conducted a four-day week pilot program, found that employees expressed satisfaction with their overall productivity and performance. Revenue also increased.

The idea of a shorter workweek started gaining popularity during the pandemic. Workers would still receive five days of pay for four days of work. However, some businesses found that shortening the work week to four days, wouldn’t suit their customer’s needs.