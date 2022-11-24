CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday is quickly approaching and while some shoppers are flocking to places like Target and Walmart, others are doing their shopping online.

For anyone who’s looking to do shopping online, Amazon is rolling out Black Friday deals early. But there are some odd finds on Amazon this year. For example, a brand of bed bug and flea spray is 41% off. Nail fungus treatment is also on sale. Burt’s Bees even has a matching set of PJs for the family at 45% off.

For anyone who’s looking to support local business, many local communities are doing Small Business Saturday or events on Black Friday. Shelburne Falls is hosting Moonlight Magic for the second year in a row on November 25th from 4pm to 9pm. The event will feature a boat parade, parade of lights, a cookie sale, and more.

Or there’s always a back splash guard at 75% off from Amazon.