CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP-22News, Dakin Humane Society and Second Chance

Animal Services have joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2023 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and

donation campaign for the month of August.

This is the ninth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo-owned stations are partnering with

affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for

animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets

find new homes.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue.

The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with

details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: