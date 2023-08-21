SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the rest of the month of August, Dakin Humane Society will be offering a 50 percent discount on adoption fees for all pets as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

Dakin will also be holding adoption hours Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to help families connect with a pet they are wanting to adopt. You can find all the animals waiting to be adopted on the Dakin website. You have until Thursday, August 31 to take advantage of the adoption discount.

“Summer is always the busiest time of the year for shelters, and we have seen a significant increase in the number of pets coming through our doors even since the beginning of the year,” said Meg Talbert, executive director at Dakin Humane Society. “We want to see pets find loving homes quickly, and minimize their time in the shelter, so we want to make adoptions as accessible as possible by lowering fees.”

This month, 22News has partnered with Dakin Humane Society and Second Chance Animal Services as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.