BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell will be hosting its first-ever pay-what-you-can adoption for dogs this week.

The “Holding Out for a Hero” adoptathon will be taking place Monday through Friday at all four of its adoption centers, Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA.

The event focuses on hard-to-place dogs, including large breeds, senior dogs, and those with specific medical or behavioral needs. This is the first time MSPCA will be doing an adoptathon like this.

The organization is trying to find homes for as many dogs as possible during the ongoing national population crisis. MSPCA has placed more than 500 dogs into homes in the last two months, which is a 35 percent increase over April and May.