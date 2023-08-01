CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout the month of August, 22News is partnering with Dakin Humane Society and Second Chance Animal Services to Clear The Shelters. It’s a pet adoption and donation campaign to help pets nationwide.

In the first story of our month-long series 22News Anchor Taylor Knight visited Dakin in Springfield, where the need for loving homes for animals is high.

At Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, adorable kittens are just some of the pets looking for their forever homes. There is an assortment to fit what you may be looking for including adult cats and dogs, puppies, rabbits, and more.

“Summer could be a great time to adopt while your kids are still home, and they can spend time with their new pet. They can have outdoor activities especially is you have a dog,” said Lee Chambers, media relations and development specialist for the Dakin Humane Society.

At Dakin, they say there are more animals coming into the shelter than there are being adopted out right now. “People are re-homing pets that they probably didn’t think they would have to,” remarked Chambers.

In the first 6 months of 2022, Dakin took in just over 1,100 animals. In the first 6 months of this year that number went up to 2,000, a difference of 900 more pets in 2023. Two main reasons, according to Lee Chambers, are the economy and the housing crisis.

“Disposable income is low. If they have to leave their home for some reason and they find another place, sometimes those are not pet-friendly places,” explained Chambers. “They have to part with their dogs, with their cats, or other animals.”

If you aren’t in a position to adopt but still want to help she says fostering is a really great option. “That animal can be in a home setting and relax, kind of recalibrate a little, perk up, get a little more relaxed and happy. It makes it an easier transition when they do go to what will be their adoptive home, ” she said.

Chambers says anyone interested in adopting a pet should check Dakin’s website. They are constantly updating it as new pets become available.