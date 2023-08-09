(MASS APPEAL) – Today we are live from Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield for Clear the Shelters! NBCUniversal Local is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host this and encourage adoptions! More than 860K pets have found their forever homes since 2015, and we’re hoping a few more will today.

Second Chance began as an animal shelter and grew to help more pets in need. With four locations, they’re providing care to pets while also placing them into their forever homes. If you think you’re ready to adopt a pet, I’m here with Lindsay Doray, the Chief Development Officer with Second Chance, to learn more about the adoption process here.

Even before the pandemic, people wanted to adopt pet. Since then, adoptions changed drastically… here to share more about that is Sheryl Blancato, the CEO of Second Chance Animal Services.

Adopting isn’t the only way to help Second Chance. If adopting isn’t possible for you, but you still want to make a difference, I’m back with Lindsay Doray, the Chief Development Officer, to learn what you can do instead.

Let’s say you’ve found the perfect pet for you! You’ve adopted them and they’re home. Now what? Sheryl Blancato, the CEO of Second Chance Animal Services, shares more about caring for your new pet.

The Second Chance Adoption Center is located at 111 Young Road in East Brookfield, MA. They also have four Community Veterinary Hospitals located in North Brookfield, Springfield, Worcester and Southbridge.

For more information about their facilities, to adopt, and to support the animals in their care, visit secondchanceanimals.org.