HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An opportunity to help people vaccinate their dogs and cats in Holyoke was held Friday.

Gary Rome Hyundai has teamed up with Second Chance Animal Services to offer free vaccines for pets on Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke. Dogs and cats were there to get vaccinated against diseases like rabies and kennel cough.

“We’re here to get Bailey vaccinated because we want to make sure she’s here as long as possible. we love her so much,” Brianna Landry of Ludlow told 22News.