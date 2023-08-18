“Conrad” found emaciated and with broken bones that healed improperly, without veterinary care

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pit Bull mix was surrendered after witnesses called Greenfield police to report the dog in need of medical attention.

The dog named Conrad, who is approximately five and a half years old, was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office dog shelter by officers after he was found to be severely emaciated.

An investigation began by MSPCA Law Enforcement Officer William Loiselle along with Greenfield Police on July 12th. According to a news release from MSPCA, witnesses claimed to have seen Conrad repeatedly beaten, kicked, and hit with a blunt instrument in the past.

The MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Division filed two counts of felony animal cruelty to each Greenfield resident, Yarras P. Fletcher and Aliah K. Rivera. Conrad was surrendered to the MSPCA’s care on July 24th.

Veterinarians in the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center clinic discovered Conrad’s tibia and fibula on his rear left leg were broken in the past and never treated, he had 20 small rocks in his stomach and was extremely thin.

MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley said “On a scale of one to nine, with one being extremely emaciated and nine being obese, he was only a two.”

Under the care of MSPCA with dental surgery, treatment for his skin and ears as well as a re-feeding plan, Conrad is ready to find his forever home.

“Conrad exemplifies how incredibly resilient dogs are,” said Keiley. “Despite all he’s been through, he remains friendly and trusting.”

Those interested in adopting him can visit the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. or submit an adoption inquiry at mspca.org/bostonadopt.