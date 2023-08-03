SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local animal shelters are trying to clear the shelters after seeing a steady increase in pets over the years.

“It has tapered off a bit. We are seeing that more animals are sitting a little bit longer at the shelters.” Since the pandemic, Lindsay Doray from Second Chance Animal Services says they have been seeing an increase in the number of pets at their shelter.

Doray told 22News there are always animals that are looking for a new home and veterinary care but with the high costs of living and expenses rising they say some people need help getting care for their pets.

“We do offer subsidized pricing for low-income families and that is huge in making sure we are providing access to care and bridging that gap because it is important for everybody who wants to have an animal to be able to have that opportunity,” Lindsay Doray, Chief Development Officer at Second Chance Animal Services told 22News.

If you want to adopt a furry friend, Second Chance has dogs, puppies, cats, and Guinea pigs looking for a new home. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis at their adoption center in East Brookfield. Anyone looking to adopt will need to fill out the Second Chance adoption survey on their website.

According to Second Chance, just last year, they helped improve the lives of more than 44,000 pets through their veterinary care, spay and neuter and adoption services, a pet food pantry, and their educational outreach program.