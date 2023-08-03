BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell is packed full of small animals and is hoping to find new homes for these pets this weekend by waiving all adoption fees.

Between this Friday and Sunday, anyone interested in adopting rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, birds and other smaller pets will have their adoption fees waived. Adoption fees for smaller animals are typically between $15 and $85.

“It’s absolutely critical that adopters step up and take some of these guys home,” said Bryn Rogers, MSPCA-Angell assistant director of adoptions and programs. “We want to be there for people in the community who need to surrender small animals, but we won’t be able to do that if we can’t free up some space.”

The MSPCA says their shelters are completely full at the moment. Rogers added that small animal adoptions are also down 24 percent this year compared to last year.