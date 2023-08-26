CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – August 26th is a day to celebrate all dogs and everything they do for us.

Dogs give us companionship, keep us safe, and help to aid those in need, according to the National Day Calander. A dog is a man’s best friend, and they play many roles in our lives.

There are different kinds of breeds when it comes to dogs, such as purebreds. Purebreds are animals whose parents were the same breed. One benefit of purebred animals is that their behavior and size are predictable. When it comes to mixed-breed animals, their predictability can be lost and their genetics are uncertain.



Photo courtesy of Tara Reynolds

Photo courtesy of Tara Reynolds







To celebrate National Dog Day, consider adoption. Learn how different organizations change the way we adopt. If there’s a particular breed that you like, check the shelters. You might find either a purebred or one that is a mix of the kind you’re fond of.

When dogs find their forever home, their companionship creates lifelong benefits, and they bring with them joy, loyalty, and devotion.

You can also take your dog for a walk, post photos of your dog on social media, or volunteer at a shelter to celebrate National Dog Day.

The American Kennel Club has listed some fun facts about dogs, such as:

A dog’s nose print is unique, much like a person’s fingerprint.

Forty-five percent of U.S. dogs sleep in their owner’s beds.

All dogs dream, but puppies and senior dogs dream more frequently than adult dogs.

Seventy percent of people sign their dog’s name on their holiday cards.

Their nose has as many as 300 million receptors.

Dogs curl up in a ball when sleeping to protect their organs, a holdover from their days in the wild, when they were vulnerable to predator attacks.

Dogs are not color-blind. They can see blue and yellow.

All puppies are born deaf.

Dogs have about 1,700 taste buds. Humans have between 2,000 and 10,000.

22News would love to see a photo of your pet! Email us at reportit@wwlp.com.