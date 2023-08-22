SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is partnering with Dakin Humane Society and Second Chance Animal Services to help clear the shelters.

22News is working for you with a safety warning for pet parents about plants. Some are toxic to cats, dogs, and even horses should avoid some types of foliage.

With snuggle season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to bring home a new best friend from one of Western Massachusetts’ shelters. Dogs, cats, and small animals make great fall-time cuddle buddies but as you cozy up be cautious about the plants you have around the house.

The ASPCA Poison Center reported that nine-percent of their calls in 2022 were related to toxic plants. The lists of dangerous plants are different for dogs and cats. Common house plants to avoid with cats in the house include Daffodils, Azaleas, tulips, and lilies among others.

For dogs avoid growing lilly of the valley, philodendrons, rhododendrons, and tulips along with dozens of others. If you have a beloved plant that you just can’t part with, high shelves will keep it out of your dog’s reach but never underestimate the physical talents of your feline friends, for them there are more dangers than just consumption.

Important to note the consumption of any plant material by a cat or dog may cause vomiting or upset stomach even if it isn’t considered toxic. When in doubt call the hotline at 888-426-4435.