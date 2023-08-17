BOSTON (WWLP) – A one-year-old Cavapoo, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle mix, is almost ready for adoption after undergoing surgery to mend a broken heart.

The puppy named Suki was surrendered on May 23rd to the MSPCA after her owner decided they were not prepared to handle her illness. Suki had a deadly heart condition if left untreated called Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), an abnormal blood vessel outside of the heart that does not close properly after birth.

“It’s a good thing that Suki was brought to us when she was,” said Dr. Caroline Choi of Angell Animal Medical Center’s surgery service. “The longer the condition goes untreated, the worse it gets and, if left untreated long enough, it can eventually lead to congestive heart failure.”

Suki underwent surgery on August 16th and will soon be ready for her forever home. She will be available at MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Those interested in adopting her must submit an adoption inquiry at mspca.org/bostonadopt.

“Suki should have a long and happy life now that we’ve gone in there and fixed her broken heart,” Dr. Choi added.

The shelter has more than 60 dogs and more than 50 cats currently available for adoption as well as other pets such as pigs, horses, rabbits, and more.

“We’ve also got dozens of amazing dogs who are looking for homes now,” said MSPCA Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley “If anyone out there has space in their heart and home to adopt a dog today, please stop by our open hours.”