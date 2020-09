Due to the pandemic, food insecurities is on the rise in our area. So grab your helmet, pump up those tires and pedal together to end hunger.

10th annual Will Bike 4 Food cycling event September 1 – 30.

Whether is’s on the road, the trails or even at home, riders of all ages and abilities can get involved.

Sign up as an individual, or form a team.

To register visit WillBike4Food.org