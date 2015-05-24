Child Safety

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Colorado appeals electoral college ruling to Supreme Court
Top Stories
More vaping deaths confirmed
No jail time in police training shooting
Two men arrested after weeks-long narcotics investigations in Springfield
Democrats walk out of White House meeting after Trump ‘meltdown’
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis look ahead to Patriots vs Jets
Top Stories
Gluchacki wins Late Model race; Wall clinches Late Model championship at Thompson
Top Stories
Owen wins Sunoco Modified season finale; Rocco clinches the Sunoco Modified championship
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing tractor trailer crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Bouvrette scores first ACT win Dubeau clinches the championship
Seitz wins Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midgets race; Stoehr wins Championship
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
All American – Never No More Trailer
Top Stories
Supergirl – Blurred Lines Trailer
Top Stories
Supernatural – Final Season Trailer
All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene
Batwoman – The Rabbit Hole Trailer
Supergirl – Stranger Beside Me Trailer
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Harvest spinach salad with homemade dressing
Top Stories
Fall garden prep: Cleaning up for winter
Top Stories
Different approaches to divorce
Get creative in the kitchen by customizing this Hamburger Stroganoff recipe
Making new family traditions at Silver Bell Farm
Behind-the-scenes at Naumkeag: Feeding pumpkins to a family of cows
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Social media school bomb threat leads to arrest in Chicopee
Child Safety
Water safety reminder as pool season begins
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11