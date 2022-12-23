CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many cultures comprise the population of Western Massachusetts and during the Christmas Season they gravitate to the food most familiar for them.

Not surprisingly many from Chicopee’s large Polish-American community-celebrate Christmas with food from Bernat’s Polish Meat products on Meadow street. Owner Gregory Bernat knows exactly what his customers enjoy serving during Christmas.

“Traditionally a lot of people are coming in for their Christmas Kielbaa, Babka’s, sweetbreads, the angel wings, everything,” Bernat told 22News.

And it’s a toss up whether Bernat’s products are any more popular with Polish American families when they celebrate Easter Sunday.