Crews put out trailer fire at Holyoke construction site

Community

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a utility trailer caught on fire Sunday morning in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called after explosions were reported at a fire to a construction site on Lyman Street Bridge around 8 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, firefighters found a trailer storing construction tools and equipment to be fully involved in flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical short in a battery cable operating a generator.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today