Crews put out trailer fire at Holyoke construction site

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a utility trailer caught on fire Sunday morning in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called after explosions were reported at a fire to a construction site on Lyman Street Bridge around 8 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, firefighters found a trailer storing construction tools and equipment to be fully involved in flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical short in a battery cable operating a generator.