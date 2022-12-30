CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It’s standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it’s the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.

Changes to the rates in your Eversource bill are to take effect starting on January 1st, 2023 and you will likely notice the difference when you open your bill. According to Eversource, in Western Massachusetts he average customer will see an increase of 21 percent over their current bill on average, just under $40. Eversource does not generate the electricity – nor does the company profit from it. they buy the electricity and pass the cost on to customers.

“The prices that are in the open market – we got the lowest prices that we could, they are still high,” said Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson

Eversource cites global conflict, increased demand and extreme weather as some of the reasons behind why electric supply prices are reaching all-time highs this year. Some customers understand the hike – but hope some if the expense goes toward greener sources of energy.

“A rate hike would work if they are going to be using new technologies because new technologies are always more expensive until they get proven,” Steven Maree, from Longmeadow told 22News.

Some people are using this rate hike to seek out other companies.

“Yeah, I changed services to get a lower rate. just trying to reduce the cost. Everything is going up,” said Cody Wopschall, from Enfield.

Eversource encourages concerned customers to stay in touch. They have customer service representatives that are well versed in programs that can cuts costs and they are happy to walk you through it all.