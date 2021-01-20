Feed Our Neighbors in Need

On January 27, 2021, 22News invites you to consider making a donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts during our “Feed Our Neighbors Campaign.”

As always, 22News is working for you by trying to keep everyone safe… and that includes ensuring there is nutritious food available to anyone in need. Especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the number of people struggling with hunger in the region has risen dramatically.

Your help is needed now more than ever. We often think about food donation during the holiday season, but the need exists 365 days a year. Please remember, for every $1 donated, the Food Bank is able to provide four meals.

To learn more about the need at this time, the efforts of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and how to obtain food assistance, watch 22News and Mass Appeal starting Monday, January 25. Together, let’s feed our neighbors and build a stronger community.

Ways to donate: