LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hanukkah begins Sunday, and Jewish families here in Western Massachusetts and throughout the world are preparing for the Festival of Lights.

The tradition continues at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow as many continue the traditions of the more than 2,000-year-old celebration with the lighting of the Menorah during each of the eight days of the holiday.



Rabbi Noach Kosdofsky told 22News how important it is to involve the children in this happy holiday.

“I think it’s really important at whatever we do, this ritual, a Jewish observance It’s the key, because if the children are not living it, observing it, excited by it, when they get older, they’re not going to care much,” Rabbi Kosofsky said.

Dozens of cities and towns are expected to celebrate the start of Hanukkah this weekend across our region including Westfield, Northampton and Springfield.