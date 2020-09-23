Fund The Future: American Cancer Society

(WWLP) – Each September awareness is raised for various forms of cancer. Unfortunately this year the pandemic has impacted the fight against cancer.

Cancer has not stopped, so neither can we. Join 22News, Mass Appeal and the American Cancer Society to see how you can join the fight. Together we can fund the future.

  • Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
  • Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
  • Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
  • Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month
  • Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Ways to give:

  1. Visit www.cancer.org/fundthefuture
  2. Text CURE to 20222 to give a $25 donation (note it is a predetermined gift amount)
  3. Go onto the American Cancer Society Massachusetts Facebook page (@ACSMA) for the FB fundraiser
  4. Call 413-455-0616

