(WWLP) – Springfield’s oldest walk-a-thon is happening in anew way this year.

On October 18th, to keep everyone safe and healthy, the 43rd annual Greater Springfield Crop Hunger Walk is going virtual.

Walk alone in your neighborhood that day or in small socially distant groups.

Funds raised support our local food banks and help end hunger around the world.

To register or for more information, head to https://www.crophungerwalk.org/springfieldma.