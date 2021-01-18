Greater Springfield NAACP hold virtual celebration of MLK’s life and legacy

(WWLP) – MLK Day observances continued Monday here locally, reminding us what Dr. King stood for during a time when unity is so needed.

The Greater Springfield NAACP held their celebration virtually. Hymns, prayer and reflection brought community members together to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy.

And while people could not physically come together to honor his work and mission, it was not lost.

Bishop Andrew Daubon said, “We want to continue to dream, young and old alike. Dream, let us dream. Because without a dream there are people without hope, and without hope, we are people without a future.”

During tonight’s celebration, newly elected and appointed branch officers were also installed.

If you missed the program, you can watch it in full on the Greater Springfield NAACP Facebook page here.