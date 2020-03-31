1  of  3
Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 33 new deaths reported out of 6,620 cases of COVID-19 Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests Charter subscribers regain access to 22News – the area’s #1 local news
Watch Live
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Local anti-poverty agency working to meet community critical needs

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–A local non-profit organization is thanking anonymous donors for helping to support their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Community Action Pioneer Valley has created a COVID-19 Emergency Fund, 100% of which will go directly to helping local individuals and families who need it most.

For people who already struggle financially to meet basic needs, the COVID-19 crisis has increased hardships. Many have lost their jobs and worry about paying rent and utilities, and feeding children who are out of school, possibly for the rest of the school year.

Jessye Deane, Director of Communications and Development, reports that anonymous donors have offered to match donations up to $10,500.

Community Action Pioneer Valley oversees multiple social service programs like fuel assistance, food pantries, WIC, and workforce development programs, to lower-income Franklin and Hampshire County residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories