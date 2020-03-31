Local anti-poverty agency working to meet community critical needs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–A local non-profit organization is thanking anonymous donors for helping to support their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Community Action Pioneer Valley has created a COVID-19 Emergency Fund, 100% of which will go directly to helping local individuals and families who need it most.

For people who already struggle financially to meet basic needs, the COVID-19 crisis has increased hardships. Many have lost their jobs and worry about paying rent and utilities, and feeding children who are out of school, possibly for the rest of the school year.

Jessye Deane, Director of Communications and Development, reports that anonymous donors have offered to match donations up to $10,500.

Community Action Pioneer Valley oversees multiple social service programs like fuel assistance, food pantries, WIC, and workforce development programs, to lower-income Franklin and Hampshire County residents.