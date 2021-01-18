Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee hosts talk on white supremacy

(WWLP) – Monday evening, the Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee hosted a conversation on Zoom about the influence of white supremacist groups in America.

The meeting was led by politics professors from Western New England University and Central Connecticut State University.

This conversation follows after the attack on nation’s Capitol on January sixth.

During the conversation, the group discussed the different types of people who were involved in the attack and their motives.

Professor Jerold Duquette of Central Connecticut University said, “They thought what they were doing was sort of performative and therefore there were no real consequences. The core of that group that attacked the capitol wasn’t thinking that way, they had a plan, they had direction.”

Despite the events at the Capitol, the presidential inauguration is still set to take place next Wednesday.