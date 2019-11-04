DEA collects thousands of prescription drugs, vaping products on National Take Back Day

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Residents across New England emptied their medicine cabinets in record numbers during the 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event netted 46-tons of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, and electronic vaping products at 606 collection sites across six states.

The New England field division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its partners collected 92,875 pounds of products in a little over four hours on October 26.

This is more than three times the amount collected at the first event in September 2010 where 25,810 pounds of unwanted drugs were dropped off.

Here’s the breakdown by state:

CT – 6,958 lbs

MA – 30,959 lbs

ME – 31,180 lbs

NH – 12,266 lbs

RI – 4,778 lbs

VT – 6,734 lbs

Total- 92,875 lbs