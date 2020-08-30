Republican U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai holds rally in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Shiva Ayyadurai, took his campaign to Hampden County Saturday evening.

The Indian-born scientist and inventor addressed a crowd of about 100 supporters at a shopping center along Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

His stance on opposing mandatory vaccination of children resonated well with a number of supporters attending the rally called the “Truth Freedom Health Tour”.

Ayyadurai told 22News, “We’ve been out in western Massachusetts seven times right now, and the working people are essential in western Massachusetts. That’s where the working people are, all of you.”

Ayyadurai will spend the final two days before Tuesday’s primary election campaigning all day Sunday in Franklin County, then swing east closer to his hometown of Cambridge in the Boston area.