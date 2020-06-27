Ronald McDonald House of Springfield kicks off dining and donating event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield kicked off it’s dining and donate to benefit families and children in need Friday night.

The organization partnered with Center Square Grill and The Federal Restaurant Group for the event. People were able to choose from any of the family-style menus, and receive a complimentary bottle of wine with contactless delivery.

For every order placed, 50 percent of proceeds will directly benefit the families and children of the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. The organization said the pandemic has impacted them and money raised helps with supply their space with proper PPE.

22News spoke with Springfield resident Rosemarie Zello, who said, “We want to thank the community for stepping up and helping us out, I know it has been really tough on everyone so we are very appreciative of people who are taking the time to help us out.”

The organization is no longer accepting orders for this event, but they are planning on virtual events this summer to help raise money during the pandemic.