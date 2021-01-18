Rozki Rides provides driving services in time of need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local woman and her family have been providing driving services for those struggling with driving needs in western Massachusetts.

Jessika Rozki of Springfield created “Rozki Rides” more than a year ago to help local families in need of transportation.

Rozki has served over 100 families just this year for school, foster care, daycare, and even aiding teen mothers.

Rozki told 22News that the need is even greater now more than ever because of the pandemic and lack of available school buses.

“This is one of the things that I love and enjoy doing is making sure that parents know that they have some support out here when it comes to transportation and I hope to be able to help many families in our community,” Roski said.

Rozki said that her services have taken all COVID-19 safety measures and protocols to ensure rides are safe for kids and teens. She plans to expand the rides to the elderly community.

For more information you can go to RozkiRides.com, call 413-314-3154, or email rozkirides@gmail.com.