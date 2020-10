(WWLP) – For 45 years, Open Pantry has helped provide food to local families and individuals in need.

Due to the pandemic, the demand is greater than ever. Here’s how you can help:

Participate in the Stuffing the Pantry 5K Run and two mile walk, which is being held virtually this year. To register, go to stuffingthepantry.org.

Then grab your sneakers and celebrate Thanksgiving by giving back to your neighbors in need.