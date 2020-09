This year’s walk is everywhere. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening on every sidewalk, track and trail. No matter where you are, you can walk to raise funds to help end this disease.

To register visit ALZ.org/walk

The Pioneer Valley Walk is September 27. The Berkshire County Walk is on October 3.

Join in an interactive online experience on walk day and then walk where ever you like.

Remember, different walk, same purpose.