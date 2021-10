Join the 10th Annual Stuffing the Pantry 5K road race and 2 mile walk on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 at 8 a.m.

Located at American Saw/Lenow on Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow or participate virtually. To register visit stuffingthepantry.org.

Last year the emergency food pantry distributed more than 476,000 pounds of food to people in need.