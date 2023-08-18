HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Will Bike 4 Food charity bike ride will be held on Sunday, September 24th to support The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The event raises awareness of food insecurity and hunger in the regions. It is being held in person at the Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield or riders can participate virtually.

Participants can sign up as an individual or form a team at WillBike4Food.org.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts distributes food to more than 200 partner agencies including food pantries, emergency meal sites, and shelters. Will Bike 4 Food’s goal of $250,000, will provide 1 million meals.