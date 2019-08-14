2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s and it cannot be prevented or cured.

Take the first step, join the thousands of walkers!

Holyoke

  • September 15, 2019
  • Holyoke Community College
  • Registration: 8:30 a.m.
  • Ceremony: 9:30 a.m.
  • Walk: 10 a.m.
  • Route Length: 1.5 miles around the campus or .25 mile around the track

Adams

  • September 21, 2019
  • Adams Visitors Center
  • Registration: 8:30 a.m.
  • Ceremony: 9:30 a.m.
  • Walk: 10 a.m.
  • Route Length: Up to 4 miles

Registration and more information visit AlzWalkMANH.org

