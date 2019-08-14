2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s and it cannot be prevented or cured.

Take the first step, join the thousands of walkers!

Holyoke

September 15, 2019

Holyoke Community College

Registration: 8:30 a.m.

Ceremony: 9:30 a.m.

Walk: 10 a.m.

Route Length: 1.5 miles around the campus or .25 mile around the track

Adams

September 21, 2019

Adams Visitors Center

Registration: 8:30 a.m.

Ceremony: 9:30 a.m.

Walk: 10 a.m.

Route Length: Up to 4 miles

Registration and more information visit AlzWalkMANH.org