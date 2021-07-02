2021 Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th, celebrate Independence Day once again at Star Spangled Springfield.

The family friendly fun begins at 6:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park, including musical entertainment by Maxxtone. The evening culminates with the amazing fireworks by Grucci.

“MassMutual is proud to support the return of the Spirit of Springfield’s incredible July 4th celebration,” said Dennis Duquette, Head of Community Responsibility at MassMutual.

“Let’s come together in person to enjoy Star Spangled Springfield,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.