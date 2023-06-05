EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Rotary Club 37th annual Summer Concert Series begins June 28th at 7 pm.
Each Wednesday evening this summer, there will be a free performance held by a different band at East Longmeadow High School.
- June 28: 7Roads Band
- July 3: Trailer Trash, followed by fireworks at 9:30 pm
- July 12: Good Acoustics
- July 19: UnionJack British Invasion Band
- July 26: The 60’s Experience
- August 2: Brass Attack Of Springfield
- August 9: 91 South
- August 16: The Eagles Experience
Concessions and refreshments will be available for purchase. From 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., there will be family games and activities hosted by the East Longmeadow Rec Department.