Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Six Massachusetts communities at ‘high risk’ of Triple E says Department of Public Health
Top Stories
Westfield police looking to identify theft suspects
Pres. Trump ramps up trade war with China
Expert anticipates ‘devastating impact’ from new China tariffs
Connecticut River levels returning to normal
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
Top Stories
The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer
Preview: The 100 – Adjustment Protocol
The 100 – Adjustment Protocol Scene
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Ivonne Coll
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament to raise $1M for brain cancer research
Top Stories
11th annual Safety Kids Expo at the Basketball Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Meet your Chicopee Police Department at National Night Out
Cigars 4 Soldiers hosts benefit dinner for soldiers
Unify Against Bullying accepts grant applications
Oddities in our Area: Explore centuries of history at the Wherehouse?
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook Aug. 3 – 5
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Aug 2, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Pres. Trump ramps up trade war with China
Westover Air Reserve Base using 3D printer to create new training equipment
Bicyclists need to follow rules of the road
Jet ski safety on the Connecticut River
Dave Madsen retired after 50 years in broadcasting