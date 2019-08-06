22News Notebook August 6th

Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Springfield Police investigating stabbing on Bay Street
Top Stories
Mohawk Trail Regional School District awarded grant for school security upgrades
GALLERY: Remembering the Dayton mass shooting victims
Pittsfield to begin removal of Tel-Electric dam this week
Springfield native hits first homerun in major league baseball
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
Top Stories
The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer
Preview: The 100 – Adjustment Protocol
The 100 – Adjustment Protocol Scene
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Ivonne Coll
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Week: Take a look at our viewer’s pets
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Week: Live from Dakin Humane Society
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Week: Pet owners should take some extra steps when selling a house
Peach tartlet, peach galette…Whatever you want to call it, this is delicious
Love your Pet Week: Seniors needed for dog walking study
Love Your Pet Week: Three reasons pets are good for kids
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Holyoke shooting victim identified as Amherst man
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder
2
of
/
2
22News Notebook August 6th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Aug 5, 2019 / 08:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2019 / 08:36 PM EDT
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Springfield Police investigating stabbing on Bay Street
GALLERY: Remembering the Dayton mass shooting victims
Springfield native hits first homerun in major league baseball
More Massachusetts communities named at risk for EEE
Springfield church celebrates five years of bringing peace to community
Love Your Pet
Love Your Pet Week: Take a look at our viewer’s pets
Photos: Love Your Pet
U.S. Postal Service releases Forever Stamps in honor of ‘brave and loyal’ military dogs
Keep your dog safe during hot weather
Reminder: It’s illegal to keep your dog tethered for 15+ minutes unattended
More Love Your Pet