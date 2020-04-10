22News Notebook for April 10th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is working to raise money to help members of our community most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Their COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley provides grant money to local nonprofit organizations to help with emergency assistance to those who need it the most.

Local businesses have already contributed more than $2 million to the fund, but you can help, too.Click here to make a donation.