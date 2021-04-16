22News Notebook for April 17th-19th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Springfield Public Schools
Video
Top Stories
Springfield Public Schools free meal program to change location
Video
Valley Blue Sox release schedule, fans allowed to attend games
Video
Retiring Northwestern DA Spokesperson Mary Carey gets virtual send-off
Video
Superior Court Judge orders Mayor Sarno to appoint civilian police commission
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Valley Blue Sox release schedule, fans allowed to attend games
Video
Top Stories
YouTuber Jake Paul says he has brain damage ahead of boxing match, then retracts comments
Top Stories
Hall of Fame 2020 Enshrinement presenters announced
Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS moved to Saturday and Sunday
Granite State Legends Cars to begin their 2021 season this weekend at NHMS
Coach O says LSU NEEDS this Spring Game
Video
Community
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Making a healthy, and tasty, chicken lettuce wrap with jicama
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating Patriots’ Day where it all began
Video
Top Stories
Learning with magic: Free virtual workshops available for kids
Video
Latest plans for high school proms and graduations
Video
COVID-safe playdate ideas the kids will love
Video
Double dark chocolate cookies
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for April 17th-19th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Apr 16, 2021 / 10:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 16, 2021 / 10:47 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
On ‘Dateline’ a twisted murder plot begins with a woman’s phone call naming her suspected killer
Video
Springfield man charged with trafficking heroin after police pursuit
Gallery
Suspect in FedEx mass shooting ID’d as ex-employee Brandon Scott Hole
Video
Body found in Connecticut River confirmed to be Aiden Blanchard
Video
After lost dog found, owner says pet rescue won’t give it back
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video