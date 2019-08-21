Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Franklin County Correctional Facility to offer methadone treatment to inmates
Top Stories
Northampton committee votes on changing city clerk position
Festival in Northampton pays tribute to Woodstock music festival
Longmeadow votes to ban construction of gas facility in residential zone
Multiple agencies assist with locating armed, disturbed individual in Brimfield
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer
Top Stories
Jane the Virgin cast share their most memorable moments
Top Stories
Nancy Drew – First Look Trailer
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
DIY paper cutting craft with the Shelburne Arts Co-Op
Top Stories
Get ready for Celebrate Holyoke 2019
Top Stories
DeSpirt Marble & Granite: 30 years of family-owned quality stone and tile
Just TRYAN It Pioneer Valley’s charitable triathlon for kids
Healthy products for quick back to school meals and snacks
Oddities Around Us: The Old Firehouse Museum
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Longmeadow votes to ban construction of gas facility in residential zone
22News Notebook for Aug. 21
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Aug 20, 2019 / 10:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2019 / 10:43 PM EDT
St. Germain Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Northampton committee votes on changing city clerk position
Festival in Northampton pays tribute to Woodstock music festival
Longmeadow votes to ban construction of gas facility in residential zone
Multiple agencies assist with locating armed, disturbed individual in Brimfield
Planned Parenthood walks away from millions in federal funding
Love Your Pet
Tips on leaving your pets home during vacation
Pet Corner: Monty
“Clear the Shelters” nationwide pet adoption drive held Saturday
One of a kind: Callie the search & rescue dog
Love your pet: Tips to prevent ticks and fleas
More Love Your Pet