Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Massachusetts lawmakers considering new gun laws
Top Stories
Local Hispanic communities concerned as Dorian aims near Puerto Rico
Calling hours held for USPS worker killed in Enfield crash
Amherst residents unsupportive of proposed location for fire dept. and DPW
Valley Flyer Rail begins service in Greenfield Friday morning
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
First Look at the Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer
Top Stories
Jane the Virgin cast share their most memorable moments
Nancy Drew – First Look Trailer
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
The beauty of bifocals
Top Stories
Using tech products to automate and design your home
Top Stories
Not your Mama’s Mac n Cheese recipe
Stone Soul Festival returns for year No. 31
Breaking down the changes in the state’s paid family and medical leave laws
Colby’s Path to the Cure Walk/5K at Stanley Park
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
TRACK: Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
22News Notebook for Aug. 29
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 10:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2019 / 10:32 PM EDT
St. Germain Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Massachusetts lawmakers considering new gun laws
Local Hispanic communities concerned as Dorian aims near Puerto Rico
Calling hours held for USPS worker killed in Enfield crash
Amherst residents unsupportive of proposed location for fire dept. and DPW
Valley Flyer Rail begins service in Greenfield Friday morning
Love Your Pet
Love Your Pet: Cat Healthcare
Love Your Pet: Fun Facts
Today is International Dog Day!
Love Your Pet: Tips to prevent cats from scratching furniture
Vaccine is best prevention against canine parvovirus
More Love Your Pet