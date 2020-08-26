22News Notebook for August 26th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Tax break pitched as lift for consumers, local biz
Top Stories
Comfort levels show up in Lottery sales data
MA mayors join push for postal service protection
Police, fire depts get $$$ for PPE, more
COVID-19 hospitalizations tick back up
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NEN Xtra – Offensive line looking to pave the way for better rushing attack in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Rookie Tight Ends Asiasi, Keene showing upside at Patriots camp
Video
Top Stories
NEN Xtra – From roommates at the combine, to competing for the same tight end position
Video
College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from one lab
SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Video
Community
Destination New England
Love Your Pet
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Destination New England
Contact Us
Top Stories
Back To School Week: School Bus Safety
Video
Top Stories
Back to school beauty and wellness essentials
Video
Top Stories
Back to School Week: Setting up an organized workspace for remote learning
Video
Back to School Week: Double Dark Chocolate Cookies
Video
Back to School Week: Advice for those considering a switch to home schooling
Video
Back To School Week: College Campus Expectations
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for August 26th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Aug 25, 2020 / 09:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 25, 2020 / 09:55 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Third arrest made in connection with Central Street homicide in Springfield
Holyoke Mall reducing weekday hours
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
Get paid $1,000 to ‘digitally detox’ in an RV for 48 hours
Video
Springfield mayor, police commissioner demand an end to ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video