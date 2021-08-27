22News Notebook for August 28th-30th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
MassDOT: Lane closures on I-90 in Lee, Blandford next week
Video
Top Stories
Hoyt 5k Run and Walk begins Saturday
Video
Federal ruling affirms COVID-19 vaccination requirements at UMass
Video
Charles Alvanos running for mayor of Agawam
Video
Springfield city councilor weighs in on Supreme Court decision on evictions
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
New England Nation
Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
WNEU adds women’s wrestling to athletics program
Video
Top Stories
Patriots trade Sony Michel to the Rams
Top Stories
High school football coach on leave after grabbing rival player during fight at scrimmage
Video
Celtics monitoring virus situation “day by day”
Ryan Preece wins the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 at Stafford
Wilbraham’s Tommy O’Sullivan wins the Teddy Bear Pools & Spas 50 lap Street Stock race at Monadnock
Community
Love Your Pet
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Learn how you can save a life
Video
Top Stories
Delicious chicken picatta with roasted cauliflower
Video
Top Stories
Simple exercises to get your core in shape
Video
Importance of keeping your pets groomed
Video
Dog Park Dos and Don’ts
Video
Does your dog have what it takes to be a show dog?
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for August 28th-30th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 10:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 10:54 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Roughly 300,000 MA residents could lose unemployment benefits next week
Video
NWS reports microburst in West Springfield
Video
Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan
Springfield police looking for missing teenage sisters
Firearm seized from apartment on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video